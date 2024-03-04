Home

Business

JTL Industry Shares in Focus as Company Becomes Debt Free – Check Key Details Here

JTL Industry Shares in Focus as Company Becomes Debt Free – Check Key Details Here

JTL Industries has become debt-free helped the stock close 0.85% higher at Rs 261.55 a share on the BSE, as per the announcement.

Stock Market

Share Market News: JTL Industries Limited has a market capitalization of Rs 4,475.48 Crore as of the closing session on Saturday. JTL Industries has become debt-free helped the stock close 0.85% higher at Rs 261.55 a share on the BSE, as per the announcement. On March 2, the company said that it had paid off its remaining term debt, which amounted to about Rs. 360 million, and that it was now both term and net debt-free.

Trending Now

“The company is on track with its earlier announced capex plan with the initiation of the dispatch and timely delivery of DFT machines in the upcoming weeks before closure of Q4FY24 and commissioning of the same by Q1FY25. Through this commissioning of DFT plant, we would be able to elevate plant capacity utilization, a testament to our commitment to operational efficiency. JTL will be able to manufacture higher diameter pipes which would increase our kitty by 300+ SKUs of Value Added products. This strategic move is anticipated to significantly boost our EBITDA margins, reflecting our commitment to innovation and profitability,” said the company in a regulatory filing.

You may like to read

“We are thrilled to share the remarkable achievements of our company which is marked by our progress to take the delivery of DFT machines and initiate the final inspection of our DFT technology which is expected in the upcoming weeks before the Q4FY24 ends and is expected to get fully commissioned by Q1FY25. We are proud to announce that our forthcoming DFT plant marks a pivotal advancement in our manufacturing capabilities. With its introduction, we anticipate a substantial increase in plant capacity utilisation, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence and meeting the escalating demands of our valued customers with the addition of 300+ Value Added SKUs,” the management team of JTL Industries said in an exchange filing.

“Moreover, we are delighted to announce that our company has reached a significant milestone by becoming net debt-free. This accomplishment is a testament to our steadfast dedication to prudent financial management and further makes our balance sheet more robust. The synergy between these accomplishments is evident. The DFT plant enhances our production capabilities and positions us favourably to capitalize on market opportunities, further bolstering our financial standing. As we continue on this trajectory of success, we remain deeply grateful to our employees, customers, and stakeholders for their unwavering support,” the management further added.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about the possibilities these achievements unlock for our company. With a strengthened financial foundation and enhanced manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to pursue new avenues of growth and innovation, driving sustained value creation for all our stakeholders,” the management team commented.

With the start of the dispatch and prompt delivery of DFT machines in the upcoming weeks before the close of Q4FY24 and the commissioning of the same by Q1FY25, the firm is on track with its previously disclosed capital expenditure plan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.