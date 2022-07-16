Gold rates: Prices for the precious yellow metal have dipped by Rs 40,000 on July 16 for 1 kg of 22 carat gold. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 730. While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In Delhi, the rate for the day is Rs 46,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 730.Also Read - Gold Prices Hit 9-Month Low On Dollar Strength; Yellow Metal Rates Dip In India. Check Revised Rates Here

In Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standard ones, that is, Rs 46,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50,730. In the neighbouring city, Pune, there is a marginal difference as the rate of per 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,530 and Rs 50,760 for per 10 grams of 24-carat gold. Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Prices Remain Stable | Check Revised Rates For Your City on July 11

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,360 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,580 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Drops By Rs 5,000. Check Revised Rates In Your City on July 6

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 16 2022, Here

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,360 ₹50,580 Mumbai ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Delhi ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Kolkata ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Bangalore ₹46,580 ₹50,820 Hyderabad ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Kerala ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Pune ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Vadodara ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Ahmedabad ₹46,540 ₹50,770 Jaipur ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Lucknow ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Coimbatore ₹46,360 ₹50,580 Madurai ₹46,360 ₹50,580 Vijayawada ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Patna ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Nagpur ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Chandigarh ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Surat ₹46,540 ₹50,770 Bhubaneswar ₹46,500 ₹5,730 Mangalore ₹46,580 ₹50,820 Visakhapatnam ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Nashik ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Mysore ₹46,580 ₹5,820

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks