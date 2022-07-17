Gold rate today: Yellow metal on Sunday saw a massive dip of Rs 30,000 for 1 kg of 22-carat gold. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 400.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Falls By Rs 40,000! Check Revised Rates In Your City on July 16

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi and Mumbai, the rate for the day is Rs 46,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 400. In the neighbouring city, Pune, there is a marginal difference as the rate of per 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,280 and Rs 50,480 for per 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,270 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,480 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 17 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,270 ₹50,480 Mumbai ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Delhi ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Kolkata ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Bangalore ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Hyderabad ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Kerala ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Pune ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Vadodara ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Ahmedabad ₹46,350 ₹50,450 Jaipur ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Lucknow ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Coimbatore ₹46,270 ₹50,480 Madurai ₹46,270 ₹50,480 Vijayawada ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Patna ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Nagpur ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Chandigarh ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Surat ₹46,350 ₹50,450 Bhubaneswar ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Mangalore ₹46,200 ₹50,510 Visakhapatnam ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Nashik ₹46,280 ₹50,480 Mysore ₹46,200 ₹50,510

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.