Gold rate today: Yellow metal on Monday saw another dip of Rs 1,000 for 1 kg of 22-carat gold. The price for the metal has been falling for the last three days. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,190 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 390.Also Read - Gold Rates Today, July 17: Yellow Metal Sees Another Dip. Revised Rates Here

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi and Mumbai, the rate for the day is Rs 46,190 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 390. In the neighbouring city, Pune, there is a marginal difference as the rate of per 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,270 and Rs 50,470 for per 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,260 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,470 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,290 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,100 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 18 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,260 ₹50,470 Mumbai ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Delhi ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Kolkata ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Bangalore ₹46,290 ₹50,100 Hyderabad ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Kerala ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Pune ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Vadodara ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Ahmedabad ₹46,340 ₹50,440 Jaipur ₹46,340 ₹50,550 Lucknow ₹46,340 ₹50,550 Coimbatore ₹46,260 ₹50,470 Madurai ₹46,260 ₹50,470 Vijayawada ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Patna ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Nagpur ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Chandigarh ₹46,340 ₹50,550 Surat ₹46,340 ₹50,440 Bhubaneswar ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Mangalore ₹46,290 ₹50,100 Visakhapatnam ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Nashik ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Mysore ₹46,290 ₹50,100

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.