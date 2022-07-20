Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal, on Wednesday (July 20) have risen by Rs 11,000 for 1 kg of 22 carat gold. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 510.Also Read - Gold Rates Today, July 19: Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Other Cities

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi and Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 510.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,810 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,350 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,570 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 20 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,580 ₹50,810 Mumbai ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Delhi ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Kolkata ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Bangalore ₹46,350 ₹50,570 Hyderabad ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Kerala ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Pune ₹46,380 ₹50,600 Vadodara ₹46,380 ₹50,600 Ahmedabad ₹46,370 ₹50,550 Jaipur ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Lucknow ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Coimbatore ₹46,580 ₹50,810 Madurai ₹46,580 ₹50,810 Vijayawada ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Patna ₹46,380 ₹50,600 Nagpur ₹46,380 ₹50,600 Chandigarh ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Surat ₹46,370 ₹50,550 Bhubaneswar ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Mangalore ₹46,350 ₹50,570 Visakhapatnam ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Nashik ₹46,380 ₹50,600 Mysore ₹46,350 ₹50,570

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.