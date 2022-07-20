Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal, on Wednesday (July 20) have risen by Rs 11,000 for 1 kg of 22 carat gold. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 510.Also Read - Gold Rates Today, July 19: Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Other Cities

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi and Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 510.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,580  per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,810 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,350 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,570 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 20 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai46,58050,810
Mumbai46,30050,510
Delhi46,30050,510
Kolkata46,30050,510
Bangalore46,35050,570
Hyderabad46,30050,510
Kerala46,30050,510
Pune46,38050,600
Vadodara46,38050,600
Ahmedabad46,37050,550
Jaipur46,50050,730
Lucknow46,50050,730
Coimbatore46,58050,810
Madurai46,58050,810
Vijayawada46,30050,510
Patna46,38050,600
Nagpur46,38050,600
Chandigarh46,50050,730
Surat46,37050,550
Bhubaneswar46,30050,510
Mangalore46,35050,570
Visakhapatnam46,30050,510
Nashik46,38050,600
Mysore46,35050,570

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.