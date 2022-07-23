Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal, on Saturday (July 23) rose by a whopping Rs 40,000 for per kg of 22 carat gold. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,400 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 620.Also Read - Gold Rates Today, July 20: Yellow Metal Prices Rise Again. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In the national capital Delhi and financial capital, Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,400 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 620.

Going down south, there is a change in prices, as in Chennai, it is Rs 46,800 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,050 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,450 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,670 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 23 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Mumbai ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Delhi ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Kolkata ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Hyderabad ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Kerala ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Pune ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Vadodara ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Ahmedabad ₹46,470 ₹50,690 Jaipur ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Lucknow ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Coimbatore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Madurai ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Vijayawada ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Patna ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Nagpur ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Chandigarh ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Surat ₹46,470 ₹50,690 Bhubaneswar ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Mangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Visakhapatnam ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Nashik ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Mysore ₹46,450 ₹50,670

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.