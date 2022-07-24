Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal jumped over Rs 50,000 for per kg of 22 carat gold on Sunday. The gold rate in India for today (July 24) is Rs 46,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 160, according to data on goodreturns.in.Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 40,000! Check Revised Rates In Your City On July 23 Here

Gold price are subjective to individual cities, therefore, the rates vary accordingly. In the national capital Delhi and financial capital, Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 160.

On the other hand, in Chennai, the price is slightly higher. It is Rs 46,960 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,230 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,950 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,210 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 24 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,960 ₹51,230 Mumbai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Kolkata ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Bangalore ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Hyderabad ₹46,900 ₹51,210 Kerala ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Pune ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Vadodara ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Ahmedabad ₹46,940 ₹51,200 Jaipur ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Lucknow ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Coimbatore ₹46,960 ₹51,230 Madurai ₹46,960 ₹51,230 Vijayawada ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Patna ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Nagpur ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Chandigarh ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Surat ₹46,940 ₹51,200 Bhubaneswar ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Mangalore ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Visakhapatnam ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Nashik ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Mysore ₹46,950 ₹51,210

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.