Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal slightly dipped on Wednesday. The gold rate in India for today (July 27) stood at Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 780, according to data on goodreturns.in.Also Read - Gold Prices Sees Hike Today. Check Revised Rates In Your City On July 24 Here
Gold price are subjective to individual cities, therefore, the rates vary accordingly. In the national capital Delhi and financial capital, Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 780.
On the other hand, in Chennai, the price is slightly higher. It is Rs 47,280 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,580 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 27 2022
The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹47,280
|₹51,580
|Mumbai
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Delhi
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Kolkata
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Bangalore
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Hyderabad
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Kerala
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Pune
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Vadodara
|₹46,580
|₹50,780/td>
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Jaipur
|₹46,700
|₹50,940
|Lucknow
|₹46,700
|₹50,940
|Coimbatore
|₹47,280
|₹51,580
|Madurai
|₹47,280
|₹51,580
|Vijayawada
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Patna
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Nagpur
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Chandigarh
|₹46,700
|₹50,940
|Surat
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Mangalore
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Nashik
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
|Mysore
|₹46,580
|₹50,780
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.
Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.