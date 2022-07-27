Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal slightly dipped on Wednesday. The gold rate in India for today (July 27) stood at Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 780, according to data on goodreturns.in.Also Read - Gold Prices Sees Hike Today. Check Revised Rates In Your City On July 24 Here

Gold price are subjective to individual cities, therefore, the rates vary accordingly. In the national capital Delhi and financial capital, Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 780.

On the other hand, in Chennai, the price is slightly higher. It is Rs 47,280 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,580 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 27 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,280 ₹51,580 Mumbai ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Delhi ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Kolkata ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Bangalore ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Hyderabad ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Kerala ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Pune ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Vadodara ₹46,580 ₹50,780/td> Ahmedabad ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Jaipur ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Lucknow ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Coimbatore ₹47,280 ₹51,580 Madurai ₹47,280 ₹51,580 Vijayawada ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Patna ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Nagpur ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Chandigarh ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Surat ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Bhubaneswar ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Mangalore ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Visakhapatnam ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Nashik ₹46,580 ₹50,780 Mysore ₹46,580 ₹50,780

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.