Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal slightly dipped on Wednesday. The gold rate in India for today (July 27) stood at Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 780, according to data on goodreturns.in.

Gold price are subjective to individual cities, therefore, the rates vary accordingly. In the national capital Delhi and financial capital, Mumbai, the rates remain as standard for the day, that is, Rs 46,580 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 780.

On the other hand, in Chennai, the price is slightly higher. It is Rs 47,280  per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,580 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 27 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai47,28051,580
Mumbai46,58050,780
Delhi46,58050,780
Kolkata46,58050,780
Bangalore46,58050,780
Hyderabad46,58050,780
Kerala46,58050,780
Pune46,58050,780
Vadodara46,58050,780/td>
Ahmedabad46,58050,780
Jaipur46,70050,940
Lucknow46,70050,940
Coimbatore47,28051,580
Madurai47,28051,580
Vijayawada46,58050,780
Patna46,58050,780
Nagpur46,58050,780
Chandigarh46,70050,940
Surat46,58050,780
Bhubaneswar46,58050,780
Mangalore46,58050,780
Visakhapatnam46,58050,780
Nashik46,58050,780
Mysore46,58050,780

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.