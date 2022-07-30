Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal, on July 30 (Saturday) have slightly risen. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 47,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 490. Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is, Rs 47,350 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 660. In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are standard for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 47, 200 and for per 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51,490.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 28 July 2022: Yellow Metal Price Witness Slight Dip; Check Rates in Your City Today

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 48,050 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 52,420 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 47,250 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,540 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 30 2022

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Mumbai ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Delhi ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Kolkata ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Bangalore ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Hyderabad ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Kerala ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Pune ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Vadodara ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Ahmedabad ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Jaipur ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Lucknow ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Coimbatore ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Madurai ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Vijayawada ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Patna ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Nagpur ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Chandigarh ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Surat ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Bhubaneswar ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Mangalore ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Visakhapatnam ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Nashik ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Mysore ₹47,250 ₹51,540

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.

Note: Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.