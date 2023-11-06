Home

‘Just Looking Like A Wow’: Railway Ministry Shares Photos of Vande Bharat Express From Kerala

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Monday shared captivating images of the Vande Bharat Express from Kerala and used the popular catchphrase “So beautiful, so elegant” to describe it.

On social media, the Railways Ministry uploaded two images featuring Vande Bharat Express trains in blue and tangerine colours as these trains passed through Vellayil Station in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod section of Kerala.

”Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress. So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod section of Kerala,” the railway ministry said in a post.

Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala pic.twitter.com/qpcohOyLFw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 4, 2023

What is interesting to note that the ‘Just Looking Like a Wow’ meme first started from a video featuring Jasmeen Kaur who used her Instagram account to promote salwar suits. In a recent clip, Jasmeen repeatedly used the phrase “just looking like a wow” to describe the clothing, and her enthusiasm quickly propelled the video to viral status.

Commuters must be aware that the Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train and it offers state-of-the-art passenger amenities, ensuring a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience for passengers.

Equipped with world-class amenities, these trains have advanced safety features, including the innovative Kavach technology.

Recently, Kerala received its second Vande Bharat Express train when PM Modi launched nine Vande Bharat trains.

