IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package Latest Update: For pilgrims wishing to visit the Jyotirlingas, the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has created a travel package trip. The IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package will cover prominent pilgrimage sites such as Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package Journey Begins

The passengers will travel on a Special Tourist Train, which will begin its journey on October 15, 2022. The package will cost Rs 15150 per person for the sleeper class. The cost of the Jyotirling Yatra Ex Gorakhpur tour package includes the journey by sleeper class, accommodation, transfers between the sites, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance.

IRCTC has planned a number of onboarding and de-boarding locations such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, and Virangana Laxmi Bai.

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package: Check Details Here

Duration : 7 Nights/8 Days

: 7 Nights/8 Days Package Code: NZSD07

NZSD07 Origin: GORAKHPUR

GORAKHPUR Destination: BET DWARKA / MAHAKALESHWAR / NAGESHWAR / OMKARESHWAR / SOMNATH

BET DWARKA / MAHAKALESHWAR / NAGESHWAR / OMKARESHWAR / SOMNATH Departure: 15.10.2022

15.10.2022 Upcoming Date Of Journey: 15-OCT-22

15-OCT-22 Destination covered: Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach

Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach Boarding and De-boarding Points: Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, Virangana Laxmi Bai

How to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. You can also book the ticket through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and other Regional Offices. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZSD07

Under the Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train, IRCTC covers the religious sites of the country. Various such tour and travel offers are presented at reasonable prices on the IRCTC’s official website. Another tour package under the same flagship program of IRCTC is for Ramweshram, which costs Rs 8300 for triple occupancy. For the single occupancy, the cost is Rs 11,200. The tour package is for 4 nights and 5 days. The travel package covers Madurai and Rameshwaram. The next schedule of the travel package is on September 30, 2022.

IRCTC Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package: Check Details In Brief

Package Details Package Name JYOTIRLING YATRA EX. GORAKHPUR Destination Covered Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach Traveling Mode Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train Departure Gorakhpur Class Budget Frequency 15.10.2022 TO 22.10.2022 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Package Tariff: (Including GST)