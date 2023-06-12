Meet Kairan Quazi, The 14-Year-Old Software Engineer Set To Join Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Home

San Francisco-based Kairan Quazi, 14, was hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX as a software engineer.

Kairan Quazi has earned a degree in Associate of Science (Mathematics) with highest distinction. (Photo: LinkedIn/Kairan Quazi)

New Delhi: 14-year-old Kairan Quazi graduated from Santa Clara University in US’ California. Not many of us graduate and score a job at 14 years of age and get selected for a major role in a billionaire company. For Kairan Quazi, his life as a full-time software engineer is set to begin as he was hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX for the key role.

In a post on Linkedin, Quazi said that he is joining SpaceX’s Starlink team as a software. “I am graduating from Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering where I learned that “engineering with a mission” is not a gimmicky tagline. Where a culture of rigor, collaboration, accountability, and impact deeply resonated with the needs of a radically accelerated learner. Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability,” Kairan Quazi posted.

Who Kairan Quazi, The Whiz Kid Hired By Elon Musk’s SpaceX

San Francisco-based Kairan Quazi is a graduate of Santa Clara University’s (SCU) School of Engineering. He will move to Washington State to join SpaceX as the youngest software engineer in the company.

Kairan Quazi has hands-on experience in “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) through a multi-year co-op at a Fortune 100 technology company and a summer internship at a VC-backed cyber intelligence start-up”.

At just nine years old, Kairan Quazi enrolled at Las Positas Community College.

Kairan Quazi has earned a degree in Associate of Science (Mathematics) with highest distinction.

At Las Positas, Kairan Quazi was also a STEM tutor, and was “one of the most sought-after members of the tutoring staff”.

Quazi said working on generative AI with Lama Nachman, Director of Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs, changed his “career trajectory”. “In a sea of so many no’s by Silicon Valley’s most vaunted companies, that one leader saying yes…one door opening…changed everything,” he wrote in the post.

