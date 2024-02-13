Home

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO | Check Price Band And Other Details

This move is anticipated to significantly bolster the company's working capital, address general corporate purposes, and cover the expenses related to the public issue.

New Delhi: Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited is all set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 15. The IPO will remain open for subscription till February 20, 2024. Priced at Rs 45 per share with a lot size of 3000 shares, the IPO aims to raise Rs 22.49 crore through the issue of 4,998,000 shares.

Founded in 2016, Kalahridhaan Trendz focuses on the manufacturing and trading of fabrics with embroidery, alongside trading and dyeing of suiting, shirting, and dress materials exclusively in the B2B market. Operating with two divisions, Embroidery and Knitting, and Cloth Dyeing and Printing, the company boasts a strategic manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a robust production capacity of 1.00 lakh meters per day.

Financial Performance and Growth Prospects

The company’s financial performance has shown impressive growth, with revenue seeing a marginal increase and Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring by 170.52 per cent between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022. With assets consistently growing and a substantial enhancement in net worth, Kalahridhaan Trendz presents a strong case for financial stability and growth potential. Furthermore, the company’s employment of 277 individuals, including 265 contract labor, as of December 31, 2023, underscores its commitment to scaling operations and fostering employment.

IPO Details and Investment Insights

The IPO is listed at NSE SME, with 252,000 shares reserved for the market maker, ensuring liquidity post-listing. The pre and post-issue shareholding figures reveal an increase in equity base, from 12,189,000 shares to 17,187,000 shares, reflecting the company’s expansion strategy.

