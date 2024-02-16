Home

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO Sees 3x Subscription on Day 2, GMP Hits Rs. 10; ProfitMart Backs Subscribe

One of the key highlights of Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited's IPO is the Grey Market Premium (GMP), which is currently trading around Rs. 10.

Share Market News: Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited, a leading player in the textile industry, has recently launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming to tap into the capital market for expansion and growth. The IPO, which opened on February 15 and closed on February 20, has garnered significant attention from investors due to its promising prospects and strong financial performance.

Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited has demonstrated impressive year-over-year profit and sales growth, with profits rising by a staggering 170.52% YoY. The company’s strong financial performance is further underscored by a compelling Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 8, indicating attractive valuation relative to earnings. Additionally, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited boasts a robust Return on Capital (RoC) of 42.09% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 17.39%, reflecting efficient utilization of capital and operational effectiveness.

One of the key highlights of Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited’s IPO is the Grey Market Premium (GMP), which is currently trading around Rs. 10. This signifies a potential listing gain of approximately Rs. 30,000 for investors, making it an attractive proposition for those looking to capitalize on short-term gains in the stock market.

From a technical perspective, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited’s IPO witnessed robust demand from various investor categories. The subscription figures during the IPO subscription period reflect strong investor interest, with the IPO being oversubscribed by 1.41 times overall. Retail investors, in particular, showed significant enthusiasm, subscribing to the IPO 1.93 times.

ProfitMart Securities, a renowned stockbroking firm, has given a “SUBSCRIBE for Long Term” recommendation for Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited’s IPO. With a strong track record of increasing turnover and building robust relationships in the domestic textile sector over the past 8 years, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited is well-positioned for long-term growth. Backed by over 15 years of industry experience and significant expertise from its promoters and management team, the company’s post-IPO net worth is estimated to be Rs. 39.41 crore, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.

In conclusion, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited’s IPO presents a lucrative investment opportunity for both short-term and long-term investors. With a promising GMP, endorsement from ProfitMart Securities, and robust subscription figures, the IPO is poised for a successful listing and offers significant potential for returns in the evolving textile market landscape. Investors are encouraged to seize this opportunity and capitalize on the growth prospects offered by Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited.

