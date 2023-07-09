Home

Kalpana Saroj, one of the most successful businesswomen to build a multibillion-dollar corporation and win the prestigious Padma Shri, is often described as the 'original Slumdog Millionaire'.

Born in a Dalit family in Maharashtra,'s Roperkheda village, Kalpana Saroj was a victim of child marriage.

“Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe,” Saint Augustine said once. Kalpana Saroj’s story is one of faith, believing in oneself, and overcoming adversity. Kalpana Saroj, one of the most successful businesswomen to build a multibillion-dollar corporation and win the prestigious Padma Shri, is often described as the ‘original Slumdog Millionaire’.

Kalpana Saroj’s Early Life

Born in a Dalit family in Roperkheda village in Maharashtra, Kalpana Saroj was a victim of child marriage. Her childhood was stolen when she was married off to a man, who was 10 years older than her, at age 12 due to family obligations. She then moved to a slum area in Mumbai with her husband. Kalpana shared a room with her then-husband, brother-in-law and his wife for six months before her father rescued her. Kalpana’s days in the slum with her husband were painful as she suffered physical abuse from his family. After six months into the marriage, Kalpana’s father visited her in Mumbai and took her back with him. However, back home, Kalpana braved another battle. Returning back from her in-laws, Kalpana faced prejudices and was ostracised by society. Her mental state was in tatters and she attempted suicide at her home. But, as luck would have it, she survived. Kalpana then moved to Mumbai to live with her uncle to rebuild her life.

Kalpana Saroj’s Journey To The Top

Kalpana started working at a garment factory and mastered the art of using a sewing machine. She took out a loan of Rs 50,000 and bought a sewing machine to set up a tailoring business, according to a report by Femina.

Kalpana Saroj later started a production firm KS Film Production that released the commercial film ‘Khairlanjichya Mathyawar’ The film, which was dubbed in English, Hindi and Telugu, highlighted the atrocities faced by Dalits in Maharashtra’s Khairlanji.

Kalpana soon set up a real estate firm and went on to work for Kamani Tubes, a manufacturing firm that makes metal tubes and pipes. She went on to serve as a board member of Kamani Tubes Ltd and nursed the company back to its glorious health. In 2013, Kalpana Saroj received Padma Shri award for her contributions to the business field and Dalit community. She is now the Chairperson of Kamani Tubes, which draws a revenue of over Rs 100 crore with profits.

