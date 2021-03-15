New Delhi: Kalyan jewellers IPO – Kalyan Jewellers is all set for its initial public offering (IPO) on March 16. The bidding for one of India’s top jewellery brands will open from tomorrow i.e Tuesday. Kalyan Jewellers IPO will close for subscription on Thursday which is March 18. It has been leant that Kalyan Jewellers has already fixed the price band for its IPO at Rs 86-87 per share. Kalyan Jewellers’ initial public offering worths a staggering Rs 1,175-crore. The company is aiming to garner that amount. Also Read - Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Check Indian Jewellery Major's Initial Public Offering Subscription Date, Price Band, Shares Details

If we look into the breakup of Kalyan Jewellers' IPO, we will see that out of the total Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering, a fresh issue comprises Rs 800 crore along with an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore. The offer for sale also comprises shares worth Rs 125 crore by its promoter TS Kalyanaraman and investor Highdell Investment's Rs 250 crore.

Here is how one can apply for Kalyan jewellers IPO: There are two ways to apply for Kalyan jewellers IPO. 1. One can apply through ASBA, 2. One can apply via UPI.

1. ASBA: The is considered as one of the easiest ways to apply for an IPO. If you are applying for Kalyan jewellers IPO, one’s bank will register and bear the cost of the Kalyan jewellers IPO. Your bank will block the money till Kalyan jewellers IPO allotment. If you manage to get the allotment of Kalyan jewellers IPO, your bank will deduct the amount from the account you have registered. If you have an unsuccessful bid for Kalyan jewellers IPO, the bank will automatically unblock the blocked amount.

State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and other public lenders will allow you to apply for Kalyan jewellers IPO through the ASBA option. Among the private banks, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others will allow you to exercise the option. To check the full list of banks and their account for ASBA, you need to visit the official SEBI website — sebi.gov.in.

2. UPI process: You can also apply for the Kalyan jewellers IPO online using the UPI process. For, Kalyan jewellers IPO, you can use the UPI ID as a payment gateway on BSE and NSE. You need to download Google Pay from the play store or the app store of your phone. You need to link your UPI and your ID will be generated and the bank will be added. You can apply for Kalyan jewellers IPO from either your mobile platform or from your broker’s platform. Then you need to enter the UPI ID in the IPO application form and click on the ‘Submit button. Finally, you will receive a fund block request. You need to approve the fund block request so that the fund will be blocked in your account for the Kalyan jewellers IPO.