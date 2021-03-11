Kalyan Jewellers Initial public offering (IPO): One of India’s top jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers is all set for its initial public offering (IPO). The jewellery brand will open bidding for its IPO from March 16. The Kalyan Jewellers’ Initial public offering will close for subscription on March 18. Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 86-87 per share. Kalyan Jewellers’ initial public offering worths Rs 1,175-crore as the company is eyeing to fetch that amount. Also Read - Shweta Bachchan Nanda Makes Acting Debut With Father Amitabh Bachchan - VIEW PICS

Notably, out of the total Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering of Kalyan Jewellers, a fresh issue comprises Rs 800 crore along with an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore. The offer for sale also comprises shares worth Rs 125 crore by its promoter TS Kalyanaraman and investor Highdell Investment’s Rs 250 crore. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd’s equity shares have been proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers India shares were clear of any grey market activity. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares an Adorable Post With Daughter Shweta; Check Out

If we get down to the nitty-gritty, investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 172 equity shares. Subsequently, they can bid multiple times which indicates a minimum investment of Rs 14,964. Around 50 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). While retail investors will get 35 per cent and non-institutional investors will be offered 15 per cent. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Spotted at Mehboob Studios During Her Latest Photoshoot For Jewellery Brand; View Pictures

Kalyan Jewellers has decided that shares worth Rs 2 lakh will be reserved for its eligible employees. Along with this, eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 8 per share for bidding under the category of employee reservation.

Kalyan Jewellers are one of the oldest business families in India with a family legacy of over a century in business, starting from as early as 1908. Kalyan Jewellers has 137 retail stores spread across India and the middle east. “Kalyan entered into business in a pre-independent India to build a better India, as our forefathers believed ethical, the fair business will make India self-sufficient and strong,” the company’s CMD T.S. Kalyanaraman said in a statement.