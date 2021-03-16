New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers IPO – Kalyan Jewellers Initial Public Offering (IPO) is taking place today. One of India’s top jewellery brands Kalyan Jewellers is offering a Rs 1,175 crore IPO. Out of the total, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 800 crore and the remaining is the offer for sale of Equity shares worth Rs 375 crore. Also Read - Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Check Indian Jewellery Major's Initial Public Offering Subscription Date, Price Band, Shares Details

Kalyan Jewellers IPO issue size is Rs 1175 crore. It has a face value of Rs 10. The price band of Kalyan Jewellers IPO is Rs 86-Rs 87. There is an employee reservation equity shares that stood up to Rs 2 crore. Kalyan Jewellers IPO bid lot is 172 shares and in multiple. There is an employee discount of Rs 8. Following the issue, Kalyan Jewellers is all set to have an implied market cap from Rs 8868 crore to Rs 8961 crore. Kalyan Jewellers IPO issue will close on Thursday which is March 18.

Reviewing the Kalyan Jewellers IPO, Avinash Gorakshkar, Director Research at ProfitMart Securities said Kalyan Jewellers is a pan-India brand. In Fiscal 2020, in the nine months till the end of December 2020, Kalyan Jewellers' revenues from operations stood at Rs 10101 crore and Rs 5517 crore respectively. Out of the total Rs 10101 crore, 78.19 per cent was from India and 21.81 per cent was from the middle east. Out of Rs 5,517 crore, 86.21 per cent was from India, and 13.79 per cent was from the middle east, as per a report by Zee Business.

Since the market remains competitive, Kalyan Jewellers must continue to develop else it will face an issue to attract customers. However, Kalyan Jewellers is a trusted brand. Still, the jewellery brand needs to gauge the changing consumer demands at right time. If they fail to address the market trends and consumer demands, then there will be issues pertaining to their business.