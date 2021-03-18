Kalyan Jewellers Initial Public Offering (IPO) Subscription is closing today. Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscription is worth Rs 1,175 crore and enters the third and final day for bidding. Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscription opened on Tuesday, March 16. Kalyan Jewellers is considered one of India’s top brands. Also Read - 5 IPOs That Gives You Chance To Make Money This Week— Kalyan Jewellers, Nazara and More. Know Details Here

Kalyan Jewellers IPO Subscription: Kalyan Jewellers IPO has been subscribed 1.21 times so far. Kalyan Jewellers IPO issue has received bids for 115.6 million equity shares against the Kalyan Jewellers' offer size which was 95.70 million. Kalyan Jewellers IPO Subscription saw retail investors' portion was subscribed at 1.92 times. The non-institutional investors saw 90 per cent subscription for Kalyan Jewellers IPO. The qualified institutional buyers witnessed a 25 per cent subscription for Kalyan Jewellers IPO.

Kalyan Jewellers IPO Details: Kalyan Jewellers Initial Public Offering equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each. Kalyan Jewellers IPO has a price band of Rs 86 to Rs 87 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each.

Kalyan Jewellers IPO QIB Portion offers not more than 50 per cent of the net offer. While Kalyan Jewellers IPO Retail portion offers not less than 35 per cent of the net offer, the non-institutional portion offers not less than 15 per cent of the net offer. Kalyan Jewellers IPO offers a discount of Rs 8 per equity share has been offered to eligible employees bidding under the Employee Reservation Category.

Kalyan Jewellers IPO floor price is 8.6 times the face value of the Equity Shares and the cap price is 8.7 times the face value of the equity shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 172 equity shares and in multiples of 172 equity shares thereafter.

You can bid for Kalyan Jewellers IPO Subscription through Applications supported by the blocked amount (ASBA) process in which your fund in the bank account will be blocked. Cheque payment for Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscription won’t be accepted.