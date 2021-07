New Delhi: Foods and beverages major PepsiCo India on Monday said it has launched a set of limited-edition cans and an ode as homage to India’s bravehearts on Kargil Diwas. The limited-edition cans have been inspired by the story of Capt. Vikram Batra, known as ‘SherShaah’ of Kargil, who “immortalised” the company’s slogan ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ by choosing it “to signify his mission’s success”, PepsiCo India said in a statement.Also Read - Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin Today For 1191 Intelligence Assistant Constables | Details Here