Milk price hike: Karnataka increases approves Rs 8 price increase in milk

Karnataka Cabinet has approved an increase in milk prices across the state. Now, milk will be available at Rs 8, of which Rs 7 will be provided to farmers while Re 1 will be provided to dairy cooperatives.

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Nandini milk has been updated in Karnataka. File image/PTI

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved an Rs 8 per litre increase in milk prices with Rs 7 of the increase going to milk-producing farmers and Re 1 to dairy cooperatives.

The decision follows protests by milk producers and demands from dairy cooperatives for better returns amid the financial difficulties faced by farmers.

Also Read | Milk Price Hike: Tamil Nadu increases procurement price, milk prices cross Rs 100 in Mumbai

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Gowda said the government had considered the demands raised by farmers and their representatives before finalising the increase, PTI news agency reported.

He added that nearly 10 lakh farmer families depend on dairy farming for their livelihoods, with many relying on the income to meet household and medical expenses.

Tamil Nadu increases milk prices

The move comes a month after Tamil Nadu raised milk prices in September. Tamil Nadu recorded a Rs 6/litre increase in milk procurement prices in less than two weeks. On September 1, CM Vijay announced Rs 3/litre hike in Aavin’s milk procurement price. Following the announcement the revised price is Rs 44/litre, earlier it was Rs 41/litre.

Also Read | Maharashtra Milk price hike: Cow, Buffalo milk prices to rise by Rs 2 per litre from this date

The increase is going to cost the TVK-led government an additional Rs 60 crore/month or 720 crore/year. The announcement came two weeks after the procurement rate was increased from 38 to 41/litre. After the fresh increase, producers and dairy farmers will receive Rs 44/litre supplied through the cooperative network.

Mumbai milk price hike

The Bombay Milk Producers Association has announced a Rs 9 per litre hike in wholesale milk prices. The milk prices will rise from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre. The association said that the price hike remains in effect until February 28, 2027. The dairy farmers said thatthe costs of green fodder, grain, higher transportation, and livestock maintenance expenses are affecting their margins, hence, they are forced to hike the prices.