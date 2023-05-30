By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Government Announces Hike In Dearness Allowance (DA) By 4 Percent | Details Here
arnataka government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023.
Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023.
Karnataka government increases the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023. pic.twitter.com/2UDKEpdwMb
— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
