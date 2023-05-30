Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Government Announces Hike In Dearness Allowance (DA) By 4 Percent | Details Here

7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Government Announces Hike In Dearness Allowance (DA) By 4 Percent | Details Here

arnataka government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023.

6th Pay Commission: Latest Update

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023.

Karnataka government increases the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023. pic.twitter.com/2UDKEpdwMb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES