Karnataka Govt ‘Surprised’ As iPhone Maker Foxconn Denies Any Binding Agreement To Invest In India

On Saturday, Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn stated that "it hasn't entered into any binding, definitive agreements for new India investment during its chairman's trip".

Foxconn Denies Any Binding Agreement To Invest In India: Karnataka government expressed its surprise after the iPhone maker Foxconn denied any binding agreement for investment in India. News agency IANS, quoting sources in the Large and Medium Industries Ministry in Karnataka, stated that they are “truly surprised with the development”. Foxconn said in a statement on Saturday that no deals had been finalised during chairman and CEO Young Liu’s visit to India from February 27 to March 4.

“The whole team of Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple iPhones, was in Bengaluru. The MoU was signed by the team and the team had also paid a visit to land near Bengaluru International Airport and expressed their interest,” IANS reported quoting sources as saying.

On Saturday, Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn stated that “it hasn’t entered into any binding, definitive agreements for new India investment during its chairman’s trip”. The company maintained that negotiations and internal review are still on. “The proportion of investment sums published is not an official statement of Foxconn.”

What Karnataka CM Said About Foxconn’s Visit

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S. Bommai tweeted on Friday that Apple would “soon” manufacture iPhones at a new plant in the state, creating “about 100,000 jobs”. “Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has announced a major investment in Karnataka… 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport, in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks,” Chief Minister Bommai stated.

A team of senior executives from Foxconn, led by Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and comprising 16 senior leaders were in Bengaluru on Friday.

On Saturday, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani shared photographs taken with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu at the lounge of Bengaluru International Airport.

