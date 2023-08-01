Home

Karnataka: Prices Of Motor Vehicles, Milk and Vegetable Prices Rises From Today | Check FullList

The price hikes have come into effect from August 1st, and are likely to have a significant impact on the cost of living for people in Karnataka.

The price of milk, vegetables and Petrol in Karnataka is set to increase by 3 rupees per liter, effective August 1. (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has increased the prices of essential commodities and implemented higher taxes. This has led to a rise in the prices of items such as vegetables, petrol, milk, hotel and restaurant services, and motor vehicles. The price hikes have come into effect from August 1st, and are likely to have a significant impact on the cost of living for people in Karnataka, as per Livemint.

Here are the commodities whose prices are going to rise from today, i.e, 1st of August, 2023.

Milk

The price of milk in Karnataka is set to increase by 3 rupees per liter, effective August 1. The Karnataka Milk Federation had proposed a larger increase of 5 rupees per liter, but the government approved a lower increase. The price hike is being attributed to rising production costs, including the cost of cattle feed and transportation.

Vegetables

The prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in Karnataka, with tomatoes reaching a record high of ₹200 per kilogram. Other vegetables, such as beans, chillies, and bottle gourds, have also seen significant price increases. The government has not yet intervened to regulate vegetable prices, which has left consumers feeling frustrated and helpless, the report said.

Hotel Snacks

The hotel association has decided to increase the prices of food and snacks by 10%, following the increase in milk prices. This is expected to put a further strain on the budgets of consumers, the report said.

Motor Vehicles

The government has set a revenue target for the Department of Mines and Geology, which is likely to lead to an increase in the prices of house-building materials like gravel, sand, and granite. The government has also increased the tax on commercial vehicles, including taxis, school vans, and buses. The tax increase is 15% for vehicles priced above Rs 15 lakh and 9% for vehicles with a price range of Rs 10-15 lakh. The government expects to earn Rs 472 crores through this tax hike.

Excise Duty

The state government has increased the excise duty on alcoholic beverages by 20%. This is likely to lead to higher prices for consumers, and could also impact the state’s revenue.

Registration and Stamps

The government has increased the prices for registering land, land purchases, and house construction. This is likely to make these processes more expensive, and could also discourage people from investing in these areas.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to increase bus fares by ₹2 to ₹5, effective August 1. This is to maintain balance after implementing the Shakti scheme and acquiring additional buses, the report also said.

