New Delhi: Soon after the nationwide lockdown ends on May 3, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to start industrial activities across the state except the coronavirus containment zones from May 4. An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Giving further announcements, the chief minister said that as the COVID-19 situation may continue for another 2-3 months, both economic activities and efforts to control the pandemic have to go side by side as well.

"Hence, we have decided to give permission to start industrial activities in all places, except containment zones from May 4," Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister said that he will soon hold talks with some industrialists along with Industries Minister Jagdish Shettar and will ask them to make preparations for restarting the industrial activities in the state.

Talking about withdrawing relaxations in the state capital, the chief minister said that there is a feeling that COVID-19 is in a way coming to control and there has been not much cases in Bengaluru area in the last three- four days. “We are seeing, if things continue, it will help us start some activities too. We will wait and see for couple of days,” he added.

The state government had on April 8 decided to conditionally allow economic activities to restart in green zones by opening of shops and industries.

He also hoped that the Centre by May 4 will issue more directives and the state would then decide on more economic activities that can be allowed.

However, the decision to open malls and cinema halls and others to function will be taken after May 4.

“As of now we don’t have any plans to open malls, hotels, but parcels as take-away are allowed at hotel…other things will depend on the Centre’s directives. I’m confident that PM Modi may permit all activities, it is the expectation of all states,” he said.