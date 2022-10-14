New Delhi: Indian traders’ and retailers’ bodies CAIT and AIJGF said that gold and silver jewellery reported around 36 per cent of increases in sales on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday compared to last year. Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs. 3,000 crore was reportedly sold in India on Thursday. It is to be noted that in Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 52,000 and Rs 48,000 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams, while silver was Rs 59,000 per kg.Also Read - Modiji Ki Beti Review: Avani Modi Starrer Indie Laugh Riot is Full of Surprises, Fun And Rib-Tickling Moments

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal and AIJGF National President Pankaj Arora said that on Thursday the sale of gold and silver jewellry across the country on Thursday was around Rs 3,000 crore vis-a-vis around Rs 2,200 crore a year ago.

"October and November are considered very auspicious for the traders of gold and silver across the country from the business point of view. After Karwa Chauth, other festivals including Pushya Nakshatra, Dhanteras, Laxmi Pujan, Deepawali, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Puja and Tulsi Vivah are also celebrated with much fanfare," financialexpress.com quoted CAIT's Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal and AIJGF National President Pankaj Arora as saying.

The two trade leaders further informed that a large stock of lightweight jewellery were purchased by the people while fashion jewellery and traditional gold and silver jewellery also did huge business.

“On the one hand there was a huge demand for new fashion jewelry, the stocks of traditional gold and silver jewelry also did huge business. Bridal rings, chains, bangles, collar sets, mangalsutras were in high demand today. On the other hand pazeb, nettle, half kamarband etc. in silver were also bought on a large scale in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

They further said that in the last many years the demand for artificial jewelry including chick and polki sets are being demanded in the market accordingly today also there was a huge demand of these items by the people,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal and AIJGF National President Pankaj Arora was quoted in the report.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia said that apart from Delhi, the jewelry markets across the country including Mumbai, Agra, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Raipur, Rajkot, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Meerut, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, and the jewelry markets in cities like Trivandrum, Bangalore, Jammu, Luck. etc, have also done a tremendous business in gold and silver.