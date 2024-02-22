Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train Extended To Mangaluru; Know New Routes, Timings

Home

The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mangalore Central at 6:15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm.

The Railway Board has recently announced an extension of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express via Alappuzha to Mangalore. The commencement date for the new services has not been disclosed yet, but it is mentioned that the train will start operating on the new route at an appropriate time. The extension of the service is a welcome move for passengers traveling between these destinations. According to a release issued by the Railway Board on Wednesday, “Vande Bharat Train No. 20632/20631 will now operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore Central.”

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train timetable

The new railway timetable outlines the schedule for the extended route. The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mangalore Central at 6:15 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm. In the return journey, it will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and arrive at Mangalore Central at 12:40 am. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

The timings have been adjusted in such a way that the service will start 45 minutes earlier from Mangalore without changing the present timing.

The train will leave from Mangalore at 6.15 AM, Kasaragod – 06:57 AM, Kannur- 07:55 AM, Kozhikode – 08:57 AM, Tirur – 09:22 AM, Shornur- 09:58 AM, Thrissur -10:38 AM, Ernakulam- 11:45 AM, Alappuzha- 12:38 PM, Kollam- 13:40 PM, Thiruvananthapuram- 15:05 PM.

Vande Bharat Express Train In Kerala

The first Vande Bharat Express commenced in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod stretch on April 25, 2023 via Kottayam. The second Vande Bharat service started in Kerala on September 24 and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first Vande Bharat was blue in colour and the second one orange in colour. The service of this Vande Bharat has now been extended to Mangalore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.