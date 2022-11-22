Kaynes Technology Listing Today: Things You Should Know

Experts are expecting Kaynes Technology to be listed somewhere between ₹765 and ₹835 and that the stock price could hit ₹1,000 in the short term.

New Delhi: India’s leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology will hit Dalal Street today after a successful initial public offering (IPO) run. The 858 crore IPO was 34.16 times oversubscribed. Seeing the grey market signals on Kaynes Technology, it’s expected to make a very strong listing.

In its notice, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has said “trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the equity shares of Kaynes Technology India shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B ‘ Group of Securities.” The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that “the equity shares of the following company (Kaynes Technology) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange w.e.f. November 22, 2022. Trading shall be in the Normal Market segment – Compulsory Demat (Rolling Settlement) for all investors.”

KAYNES TECHNOLOGY: THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Kaynes Technology IPO opened on November 10, and ended on November 14.

IPO was oversubscribed 34.16 times. The portion reserved for Qualified International Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 98.47 times, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 23.07 times, and that reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.10 times.

Going by the GMP response, the listing premium is anywhere likely to be in the range of 35-40 per cent over the issue price of ₹587 per share, according to analysts.

For the financial year that ended March 2022, Kaynes Technology reported a profit after tax of Rs 41.68 crore on revenue of Rs 710 crore, against a profit of Rs 9.73 crore on revenue of Rs 419.4 crore in the previous year.

The public offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 328 crore by selling shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds would go to repaying debt, expansion of existing manufacturing facilities in Mysuru (Karnataka) and Manesar (Haryana); investment in a subsidiary, Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing, for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), and working capital requirements.