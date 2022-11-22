Kaynes Technology Makes Blockbuster Debut, Lists At 33% Premium Over Issue Price

The stock made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹778, which is 32.53 per cent higher than its IPO issue price of ₹587 per share.

Kaynes Technology Makes Blockbuster Debut, Lists At 33% Premium Over Issue Price

Mumbai: Cheers to Kaynes Technology IPO subscribers who won it. India’s leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer has hit Dalal Street at a 33 per cent premium over its initial public offering issue price. The stock made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹778, which is 32.53 per cent higher than its IPO issue price of ₹587 per share.

Also Read:





After the listing, the stock hit a whopping high of Rs 787 on the BSE and of Rs 786 on the NSE. At 10:02 am, Kaynes Technology traded at Rs 750, with a gain of 28 per cent against its issue price. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 749.60 on the BSE. A combined 5.6 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE in early deals, as reported by the Business Standard,

Kaynes Technology IPO opened on November 10, and ended on November 14. The IPO was oversubscribed 34.16 times. The portion reserved for Qualified International Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 98.47 times, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 23.07 times, and that reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.10 times. Demand across the underlying sectors is likely to remain robust and Kaynes Technology is currently at an influx of this demand with support of favourable policy initiatives like PLI, Increasing demand for consumer and industrial electronics, changes in the global manufacturing environment and around 30 per cent expected growth in Indian ESDM market, analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker said in its IPO note.