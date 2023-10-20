Home

Kejriwal Announces Premium Bus Aggregator Service For Delhi; Here’s What You Should Know

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the launch of a premium bus aggregator service in the city. The scheme, which is aimed at encouraging the upper middle class to switch to public transport, will allow private aggregators to operate air-conditioned buses with no standing passengers.

CM Kejriwal during a press conference on on Delhi Premium Bus Aggregator Scheme (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In a bid to encourage the upper middle class to switch to public transport, the Delhi government has announced the launch of a premium bus aggregator scheme. The scheme, which was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, will be notified following approval from Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

“When the metro started in Delhi, there were many people who stopped using scooters and started using the metro. But when the metro trains started getting crowded, they again went back to using their own vehicles. People from the lower middle class and economy classes travel in buses, but with this scheme, people from the upper middle class will also opt for public transport,” Kejriwal said.

Premium Bus Aggregator Service: How Will It Work

Under this scheme, he said, the aggregators who take licenses will have to operate air-conditioned buses with not less than nine seats.

“No standing passengers will be allowed, and the payment will be made digitally. The aggregators will have to maintain fleets of a minimum of 25 buses. From January 1, 2025, the entire bus fleet should be electric,” he added.

Delhi’s Premium Bus Aggregator Service: Route Details

Kejriwal said the routes for these buses will be decided based on demand, and the aggregators will just have to inform the Transport Department about them.

“The fares will be dynamic and not less than the peak fare of DTC air-conditioned buses. These buses will not compete with DTC buses,” he said.

Kejriwal Approves Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator And Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023, which aims to promote eco-friendly and sustainable transportation while elevating the service quality. The proposal has now been sent to the Lt Governor’s office for further consideration. Under the scheme, commercial vehicle fleets are mandated to gradually transition to electric mobility, reducing air pollution and promoting eco-friendly transport.

The Delhi government’s new scheme allows bike taxi aggregators to operate electric bike taxis in the city, subject to certain rules. The scheme also sets high standards for service quality, such as clean vehicles, well-behaved drivers, and prompt resolution of customer complaints.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce companies that operate in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and have a fleet of at least 25 motor vehicles (two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, excluding buses). These companies must also use a digital platform, such as an app or web portal, to connect with customers.

(With inputs from agencies)

