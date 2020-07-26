New Delhi: To revive the ailing economy of the UT, reports suggested that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce a series of initiatives in the next few days. Also Read - Coronavirus Situation Improving in Capital? 'COVID-19 Deaths Down by 44%,' Claims Delhi Government

The development comes as the chief minister has received several suggestions from economists and representatives from trade and industry on how to revive the economy of the UT at this pandemic time. Also Read - No Lockdown But Still Remarkable Improvement, Centre Will Ask States to Follow Delhi COVID-19 Model

Official at the Delhi government told news agency PTI that the focus of the Delhi government will be on getting the economy and people’s livelihood back on track as the COVID-19 situation is improving in the national capital. Also Read - Senior Delhi Cop on Duty Run Over by Speeding Vehicle, Dies

To provide job opportunities, Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai Earlier in the day said the AAP government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities in the city.

He said that the Delhi government will launch a job portal in the next few days where the companies looking to hire people and job seekers can register themselves.

To bring back the economy on its track, the Delhi government recently has formed a 12-member expert panel to explore measures for economic reform. This is being done to help the businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 recovery rate reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday and added that the national capital is now in the 10th position among states and union territories as the number of active cases are “steadily” going down.

The number of active cases is 11,904 now, against 12,657 on Saturday, 13,681 on Friday, 14,554 on Thursday and 14,954 on Wednesday, according to health department bulletins.

(With inputs from PTI)