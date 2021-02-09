New Delhi: Every year, thousands of people fall victim to online fraud. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita has fallen prey to a scam, consequently losing Rs 34,000 to a fraudster while trying to sell a sofa set on a web portal. Notably, the chief minister’s daughter had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform, following which a deal was struck after the man approached her and showed interest in making the purchase. In order to verify her bank account details, the man sent some amount to her account. When she received the amount, he sent a QR code and asked her to scan it to receive the remaining money. A sum of Rs 20,000 got debited from her account when she scanned the code. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Duped of Rs 34000 While Trying To Sell Sofa Online

Harshita questioned the fraudster about it, who said it happened by mistake as it was a wrong QR code. Later, he forwarded another code and asked her to follow the same procedure for receiving the money. However, when she scanned the code, Rs 14,000 got debited from her account. Later, she approached the Civil Lines police station and lodged a complaint. The police are investigating the matter. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Switch Delhi' Campaign to Promote Electric Vehicles | All You Need to Know

Take a look at some tips that will help you to secure your account from online frauds: Also Read - We Will Trace Missing Farmers From Delhi Protest Sites, Reconnect Them to Their Families: Kejriwal

Keep changing your passwords: To secure your account, one needs to reset their password every two months. Create a strong password and keep changing it frequently.

Secure your password, PIN: Don’t reveal your password, PIN to anyone, unless you are stuck in a critical situation.

Keep an eye on bank statements: Never avoid your bank statements. Contact your bank and cyber crime department in case you find any suspicious activity.

Report lost card immediately: Report immediately to your bank or police if your card is lost or stolen.

Say no to public Wi-Fi: Avoid making banking transactions from your mobile when it is connected to public / free Wi-Fi, which is open and unsecured.