Share Market News: IT stock gains nearly 4 percent on receiving order to build loan integration platform, check details here

US markets ended lower on Monday. The domestic equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 930.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

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New Delhi: The stock of IT company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is seeing a rise of about 4 per cent today. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 14.28, up 3.78% or Rs 0.52 on the BSE, and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 14.27, up 3.63% or Rs 0.50. The action comes as the company announced in a filing today that it has been awarded a contract by a leading automotive finance company to develop an enterprise loan integration platform. This platform aims to connect the company’s various loan-related systems through a secure, streamlined, and interconnected network.

The platform will connect loan application initiation systems, customer management, credit verification, and loan servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single, controlled layer. This will simplify the process of verifying applicant identity and information, assessing credit, determining loan eligibility, and updating customer records. It will also reduce the complexity of integrating disparate loan-related systems.

Instead of limiting the platform to a few fixed connections, the company decided to design it as a reusable framework that would allow for easy addition of new data providers, new channels, and new loan products as the business grows.

This platform will help maintain the security, auditability, and integrity of every transaction, keeping in mind the requirements of the regulated financial sector. The consistent and controlled flow of data throughout the lending process will also lay the foundation for future automation and AI-based loan decisions.

Karanjit Singh, CEO of the company’s APAC region, said that the financial services sector is now moving beyond just digitisation and towards creating systems where different technologies, data and partners are better connected and work smarter.

In this context, seamlessly connecting all systems, data, and partners has become crucial. He added that this project addresses the kind of complex integration challenges that Kelton specialises in. The company will leverage its platform engineering and financial services experience to create a robust, secure, and scalable integration system that can evolve to meet business needs in the future.

Markets climb in early trade on strong buying in IT stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday, driven by a strong rally in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 233.66 points to 75,022.37 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 63.85 points to 23,462.30.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.30 per cent higher at USD 107 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index quoted in positive territory, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended lower on Monday. The domestic equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 930.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Sensex declined 120.83 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 74,781.76. The Nifty dipped 79.70 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,398.10.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.