Shares of THIS company surge 20 percent amid high trading volume, check key details here

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., a small-cap IT company, are experiencing a strong rally today. The stock has gained 20% today. Last seen, the stock was trading at ₹20.15, up 18.11%, or ₹3.09, on both the BSE and NSE indices. The stock opened at ₹16.97 and has so far touched an intraday high of ₹20.37. The company currently has a market cap of ₹1,051.91 crore.

The stock’s rally today was driven by heavy trading volume. Last seen, 780,694 equity shares of the company were traded.

The company’s total revenue for the quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2025, stood at ₹3,08.8 crore, up 10.6% from ₹2,79.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3 FY25).

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter was ₹39.7 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%. Net profit was ₹25.5 crore, with a PAT margin of 8.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) was ₹0.5.

Kelton Tech Chairman Niranjan Chintham said the company maintained double-digit revenue growth year-on-year in Q3 FY26, achieving revenue of ₹308.8 crore and a 22% increase in profit after tax (PAT). This was a result of improved operations, strong execution and increased participation in large client projects.

He added that the company’s EBITDA also grew 5%, and continued investments in new capabilities are being made to drive future growth. He added that as companies move beyond GenAI experiments and focus on real results, Kelton is strengthening its KAI platform, expanding automation capabilities, and upskilling teams.

