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Stock Market News: This company in focus after launch of AI platform, check share price and other details here

Stock Market News: This company in focus after launch of AI platform, check share price and other details here

The platform is already in use for a large US enterprise software client, where over 4 million lines of legacy code are being converted into Microsoft .NET Core and cloud-native microservice systems.

Share Market News (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing decline in the stock market on Monday, the shares of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, a small cap IT company with a market cap of Rs 772.71 crore, are on the radar of investors. In fact, the company announced in its latest exchange filing today that it has launched a new AI platform called Phoenix.AI, which will help companies rapidly transform legacy and bulky software systems into modern cloud-based microservices architectures. The company claims that this platform can reduce IT modernisation time by up to 80% and reduce costs by up to 50%.

Phoenix.AI automates the entire process, including analysing legacy code, converting it into smaller microservices, testing, error correction, and quality checks. The platform is already in use for a large US enterprise software client, where over 4 million lines of legacy code are being converted into Microsoft .NET Core and cloud-native microservice systems.

The project covers procurement, production, sales, and other business modules. Niranjan Chintham, founder and chairman of the company, said Phoenix.AI will completely change the way enterprise transformation is conducted, as AI is no longer just a supporting tool but a core part of the entire engineering and delivery system.

Kelton Tech Solutions Share Price

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 14.58, down 3.25% or Rs 0.49 on the NSE, and at Rs 14.64, down 2.92% or Rs 0.44 on the BSE, as of 12:47 pm today. Earlier, the company acquired the entire stake of IT services firm Kumori Technologies in an all-cash deal for Rs 52.5 crore.

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The acquisition includes an upfront strategic investment of about Rs 26.50 crore, to be completed by the third quarter of 2025-26. The remaining Rs 26 crore will be paid as an earn-out consideration based on Kumori’s performance over the next three financial years, according to regulatory filings by Kellton.

“Acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services Private Limited by way of subscription to its equity shares, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 52.50 crore…in one or more tranches. Upon completion of the investment, the company will hold 100 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Kumori, and consequently, Kumori will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” the company said.

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