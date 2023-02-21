Home

Kerala-Based Jeweller Joyalukkas Withdraws IPO Worth Rs 2,300 Crore: Report

As per the DHRP filed in March 2022, the company intended to use about Rs 14 billion from the primary market for loan repayment, pre-payment, and opening of new stores.

New Delhi: Joyalukkas, one of India’s largest jewellers, has withdrawn its Rs 2,300 crore initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported citing a document on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s website on Tuesday. The Kerala-based jeweller had last year filed a draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) to raise funds via public issue.

Joyalukkas operates over 60 showrooms in India and has a significant presence in the middle east including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Joyalukkas showrooms are also located in the UK, US, Malaysia, and Singapore, as per the company’s website.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Haitong Securities India, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd were named as the book-runners of the IPO.

India is the second-biggest market for gold in the world. The World Gold Council had said last month that a rise in prices had led to a 3% slip in consumption of the yellow metal in India.

