Kerala Budget 2021: Eight lakhs jobs will be created in Kerala and additional projects worth Rs 15,000 crores will be launched by the state Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said while presenting the last budget of the current LDF government.

Issac also announced that the Vijayan government's laptop distribution project will be expanded in such a way that every household in the state will have access to a laptop.