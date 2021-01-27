Kerala Lottery Result, 27 Jan 2021: The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery on Wednesday (January 27) at 3 PM. Ticket holders can check if their name appeared in the winners’ list on the website – www.keralalotteries.net. There are eight winners and one consolation prize. One lucky winner will get a grand cash prize of Rs 70 lakh. Also Read - Nagaland Lottery Result 27 Jan 2021 Today: Dear Torsa Morning Result RELEASED | Check Prize Money Awarded to Winners

Here's what the lottery winners will get:

1st prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd and 3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh each

4th prize: Rs 5,000

5th prize: Rs 2,000

6th prize: Rs 1,000

7th prize: Rs 500

8th prize: Rs 100

The Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the lottery website – www.keralalotteries.net – at 3 PM

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option for ‘Kerala Lottery 27-01-2021 AKSHAYA Lottery Result AK-482’

Step 3: A new page will open with the list of lottery winners

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is on the list

Step 5: If your ticket number is there, you are one of the lucky winners of the Kerala lottery.

IMPORTANT: All winners have to claim their prize within 30 days of the result declared, that is, today.

The lottery department will verify the details of the winners and hand over the winning amount to the Kerala Akshaya AK-482 lottery winner after a tax deduction, as applicable.