New Delhi: The long-awaited results of Kerala Thiruvonam-Onam Bumper Lottery BR-69 2019 were announced today by the Kerala Lottery Department. The results are available on the official website of the department. Six employees of jewellery firm in Kerala have won the bumper prize of Rs 12 crore Onam jackpot.

The winners of the Kerala Thiruvonam-Onam Bumper Lottery BR-69 are Ronny, Subin Thomas, Ramjin, Rajeevan, Ratheesh, and Vivek who work as salesmen at the Chunkath Jewellery store in Kollam district of Kerala.

“We often pool in funds to buy lottery tickets in the past. This time also, we just bought a ticket for fun,” Vivek told Mathrubhumi News channel.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that we have actually won the big prize. Let’s believe it first. And then we can plan on what we want to do with the money,” Subin Thomas told Indian Express.

After deducting agency commissions and taxes, these six winners of the Rs 12-crore jackpot will get around Rs 6.18 crore. The second, third and fourth winners carry the carry cash awards of Rs 5 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore respectively.

With over 95% of the estimated 46 lakh tickets getting sold out the Kerala Thiruvonam-Onam Bumper Lottery was more popular this time. The state government is expected to rake in a good revenue from the ticket sales.