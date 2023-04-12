Home

Keshub Mahindra, Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, Dies At 99

Keshub Mahindra had joined his father's company in 1947, which initially focused on manufacturing and selling utility vehicles.

Keshub Mahindra, Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, Dies At 99 (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, confirmed Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (INSPACe) chairman Pawan K Goenka on Twitter.

