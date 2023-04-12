Home

Business

Keshub Mahindra: The Man Who Made Mark In Evolution Of Indian Auto Industry

Keshub Mahindra: The Man Who Made Mark In Evolution Of Indian Auto Industry

A philanthropist, Mahindra was appointed by the Indian government to serve on many Committees, including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

Keshub Mahindra: The Man Who Made Mark In Evolution Of Indian Auto Industry (Image: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

New Delhi: Keshub Mahindra was one of the oldest Indian industrialists. He headed one of the oldest automobile groups in the country – Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The Chairman Emeritus of M&M died at 99 on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

During his nearly 50-year-reign, the M&M group forayed into other business ventures like information technology, financial services, hospitality and others.

You may like to read

“A Century of uncompromising Integrity and Values. We will not stray from that path. 🙏🏽 Om Shanti.” tweeted Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

“The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti,” Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, INSPACe and who had spent a long time in M&M group tweeted.

His Career At Mahindra & Mahindra

Keshub Mahindra graduated from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, USA. He joined the company in 1947, the year that coincided with Indian independence. He took over as the chairman of the company in 1963.

Under Keshub Mahindra, M&M entered into deals with several foreign companies like International Harvester Company, Peugeot, British Telecom, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nissho Iwai Corporation.

Keshub Mahindra also brought in outside professionals to run the various businesses and set the trend for some other Indian groups to follow. Diversification was Mahindra’s mantra for success. That resulted in M&M’s excel in different industrial sectors, from tractors to software, finance and hospitality. The Mahindra jeep and then tractor went on to become iconic products of India.

It is said that Mahindra was against the liberalisation movement of 1990s that opened up the Indian economy in the 1990s, all of a sudden after being closed for several decades. However, he later changed his views on the government move.

“See, there was no such club,” he told ET in an interview in 2010. “It was a meeting of a group of us to discuss whether the government’s intent to open was too fast and should we be asking the government to go slow. We were not against opening up but our submission was ‘take it easy, give us time’. That’s all that happened and suddenly, the Bombay Club emerged. Our point was that a country shut for 30-40 years cannot suddenly open up.”

Mahindra had also served on the Boards and Councils of several companies like SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC and ICICI.

Mahindra was also the Founder Chairman of HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited); Vice-Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd; Chairman Mahindra Ugine Steel Co. Ltd; Director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited.

Mahindra was the non-executive Chairman of the Bhopal gas leak fame Union Carbine India Ltd. The gas leak that happened in 1984 killed nearly 4,000 people and injured several thousands.

He and some other former employees of Union Carbide were sentenced to two years imprisonment and fined Rs 100,000 in connection with the gas leak case. All those who were sentenced were given bail.

A philanthropist, Mahindra was appointed by the Indian government to serve on many Committees, including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

He was a Member of the Apex Advisory Council of ASSOCHAM and the President Emeritus of the Employers’ Federation of India.

Mahindra was an Honorary Fellow of the All India Management Association, New Delhi and a member of the Council of the United World Colleges (International) in the United Kingdom.

In 1987, he was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’honneur by the French Government. From 2004 to 2010, Mahindra was a Member of the Indian Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry.

“The Indian Automobile Industry today lost one of its pioneers Shri Keshub Mahindra, at the age of 99. His leadership in the early years of the journey of the Indian Auto Industry had led to India being recognised as an important player globally and also helped in India becoming a manufacturing hub for the Automobile sector,” said Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM and MD & CEO, VECV.

“He was the President of SIAM during the year 1964. SIAM and the Indian Automobile Industry condoles the passing away of a true visionary and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace,” Aggarwal added.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.