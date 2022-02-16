New Delhi: In a latest development, Cricket star Kevin Pieterson misplaced his PAN card ahead of his visit to India for business purposes. He announced the mishap on Twitter and sought help from Indians. The Income Tax Department replied positively with a lending hand.Also Read - Kevin Pietersen to fly back home to attend birth of second child
“INDIA PLEASE HELP. I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?,” Pietersen wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Delhi Daredevils Team in IPL 2014: List of DD Players Bought for IPL 7
But what can you do when you misplace your PAN card? Indians can apply for a new PAN card online to apply for a duplicate card. The process is fairly simple.
How To Apply For A Duplicate PAN Card In India
- Open the website, https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html
- Select the application type as ‘Changes or correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN card’.
- Fill in all the fields marked as mandatory and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- A token number will be sent on the registered e-mail ID, it will also be shown on the screen. The user needs to keep that number for future reference.
- Click on ‘Continue with PAN Application Form’
- Fill in the ‘Personal Details’.
- Now, you can either send the documents physically to the registered address of the PAN services unit of NSDL or submit the e-sign for e-KYC.
- Attach the FIR, in case of theft.
- Now, in the next menu, select the mode of receiving the card. If you select ‘Yes’ under ‘Whether Physical PAN card is required?’, the card will be sent to your registered address. Otherwise, the registered e-mail ID will receive the e-PAN card.
- Fill in the remaining details, like ‘Contact details’ and ‘Document details’ and click on ‘Submit’.
- On the payment page, complete the required payment. You will receive an acknowledgement.
- Now, you can check the status of your card using the 15-digit acknowledgement number sent to you.
- The card will be dispatched within 14 days of application.