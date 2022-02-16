New Delhi: In a latest development, Cricket star Kevin Pieterson misplaced his PAN card ahead of his visit to India for business purposes. He announced the mishap on Twitter and sought help from Indians. The Income Tax Department replied positively with a lending hand.Also Read - Kevin Pietersen to fly back home to attend birth of second child

But what can you do when you misplace your PAN card? Indians can apply for a new PAN card online to apply for a duplicate card. The process is fairly simple.

How To Apply For A Duplicate PAN Card In India