‘Key engine of global growth’: IMF lauds Indian growth story amid global uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund has praised India as a critical global growth engine, citing strong domestic consumption, structural reforms and digital infrastructure amid global economic uncertainties.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/key-engine-of-global-growth-imf-lauds-indian-growth-story-amid-global-uncertainty-8521545/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a matter of boost for the Indian economy amid multiple wars and global uncertainties, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) described India as a key engine of global growth after the country’s economy expanded 7.8 per cent in the second quarter. The global body said that India had exceeded its expectations and the consensus among other observers. Julie Kozak, Director of the IMF’s Communications Department mentioned that the stronger-than-expected performance of the Indian economy was driven by services and exports, even as the economy faced an energy price shock.

What IMF said on Indian growth story?

“India’s real GDP in the second quarter grew by 7.8 per cent,” Kozak said at an IMF press briefing.

“That was above our staff expectations and also the consensus among other observers.”

“This upward surprise was driven by stronger than expected activity in the services sector and also in exports,” she said.

IMF highlights economy’s ability to withstand external pressure

The IMF official said the result highlighted the economy’s ability to withstand external pressure. “The outturn also underscores the resilience of the Indian economy, despite the energy price shock,” she said.

“It also means that, as we’ve been saying for quite some time, that India does remain a key growth engine for the world,” she added. Her comments came in response to questions on India’s latest growth figures, its macroeconomic data, and the effect of higher crude oil prices on a major energy importer.

What IMF said on Indian GDP calculation method?

Kozak said India’s latest GDP release incorporated a new index of industrial production and a new producer price index series. The changes, she said, should improve the country’s GDP estimates.

“We welcome these important steps that India is taking to modernise its macroeconomic statistics,” she said. “And we, of course, encourage the authorities to continue to further strengthen the statistical framework and data quality.”

The IMF said it was also monitoring the effect of rising oil prices on India’s economy. Kozak noted that costlier energy creates pressure for all oil-importing countries.

“When energy prices or oil prices increase, that puts pressure on the balance of payments of energy importers,” she said. “It also can put pressure on their fiscal positions, and that depends very much on the composition of their fiscal.”

(With inputs from agencies)