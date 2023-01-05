Key Highlights Of US FOMC Minutes, The Uncertainty Of Which Slumped Indian Markets Yesterday

The next meeting of the US FOMC will take place between January 31 and February 1. The minutes said officials will decide “meeting by meeting" on rates.

New Delhi: Indian stock markets snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday. One of the major reasons that experts cite behind this downfall is the caution that prevailed ahead of the release of the minutes of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting that took place on December 13, 14 of 2022. Here are the key points dissected from the minutes of the USD FOMC meeting that was released last night.

In the meeting last month, Federal Reserve officials last month affirmed their resolve to bring down inflation and cautioned that an ‘unwarranted’ loosening of financial conditions would hurt their efforts to achieve price stability. No official predicted rate cuts in 2023. “Participants noted that, because monetary policy worked importantly through financial markets, an unwarranted easing in financial conditions, especially if driven by a misperception by the public of the committee’s reaction function, would complicate the committee’s effort to restore price stability,” reported Bloomberg. The minutes of the meeting showed the intent of Fed officials to lower inflation back toward their 2 per cent target at the risk of rising unemployment and slower growth. “Several participants commented that the medians of participants’ assessments for the appropriate path of the federal funds rate in the summary of economic projections, which tracked notably above market-based measures of policy-rate expectations, underscored the committee’s strong commitment to returning inflation to its 2% goal,” the minutes said, according to Bloomberg. The aggressive rate hike by the US Fed can be regarded as the most tightened cycle since the 1980s. What started rom near zero in March, the benchmark lending rate has been increased through successive meetings to a target range of 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent, the highest since 2007. The next meeting of the US FOMC will take place between January 31 and February 1. The minutes said officials will decide “meeting by meeting” on rates. The more restrictive policy stance is expected to lift the unemployment rate to 4.6% by the end of the year, compared with 3.7% seen in November, the Fed’s latest projections showed.

HOW INDIAN MARKET ANALYSTS RESPONDED TO THE DOWNFALL YESTERDAY

“Markets snapped a 2-day winning streak as caution prevailed ahead of the US FOMC minutes of the December policy meeting scheduled to be announced later in the day. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva has also warned that 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of growth, namely the US, Europe, and China, are all experiencing weakening activity. If recession and inflation fears grow further then the benchmark Nifty shall face more pressure in the near term. Technically, Nifty’s immediate support is seen at the 17927 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd



“Investors offloaded their holdings ahead of the outcome of the US FOMC minutes meeting that would indicate the signs of interest rate hike trajectory going ahead. Other global macro economic concerns like Chinese slowdown due to higher Covid cases, sliding crude oil prices, and the persisting geo-political tension continue to weigh on investors’ minds. There could be heightened volatility in coming sessions due to rising uncertainty,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.