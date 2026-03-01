Home

Business

Khamenei Dead: How the Iran Crisis Impacts Your Monthly Budget

Khamenei Dead: How the Iran Crisis Impacts Your Monthly Budget

Israel said its targets included Revolutionary Guard command centres — these are Iran's most powerful military units, almost like an elite army within the army.

Khamenei Dead: How the Iran Crisis Impacts Your Monthly Budget

The world woke up to shocking news this Saturday morning, 28th February 2026. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 86, is dead. Israel and the United States launched a massive joint military strike on Tehran, and Khamenei was killed at his own office while carrying out his official duties. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were also killed in the strikes. Iran has announced forty (40) days of national mourning and seven (7) days of public holidays. The Middle East, already a region sitting on a tinderbox, has just been set on fire.

Israel said its targets included Revolutionary Guard command centres — these are Iran’s most powerful military units, almost like an elite army within the army. Air defence systems, missile launch sites, drone bases, and military airfields were also hit. Israel also claimed that around thirty (30) senior military and civilian leaders were targeted in the strikes. The clear message was this — Israel and America did not just want to damage Iran. They wanted to break its leadership completely from the top.

Now you may be thinking — this is happening thousands of kilometres away. Why should I care sitting in India? The answer is simple. Oil. And oil touches every single part of your daily life.

Iran produces around thirty-three lakh (3.3 million) barrels of oil every day. That is about three percent (3%) of the world’s total oil production, making it the fourth-largest producer in OPEC — the group of countries that controls most of the world’s oil supply. But Iran’s real power is not just what it produces. It is where it sits on the map.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran shares control of the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow strip of sea that acts like the throat of the world’s oil supply. Think of it as a single lane highway. About twenty percent (20%) of the entire world’s crude oil passes through this one narrow route every single day. That includes oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, and Kuwait — all major suppliers to India.

Around twenty (20) million barrels of oil move through this strait daily. Already, some oil companies have stopped sending their ships through this route because of the fresh military conflict. “Our ships will remain stopped for a few days,” one senior official from a major trading company told Reuters. Even a short pause here sends shockwaves through global oil prices.

Now here is where India enters the picture directly. According to data from Kpler, a global energy research firm, nearly fifty percent (50%) of India’s monthly oil imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz in January and February 2026. That is up from about forty percent (40%) in late 2025. In actual numbers, India is bringing in around twenty-six lakh (2.6 million) barrels of oil every single day through this one route, mainly from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. India also exports refined fuel through the same route — about seventy-four thousand (74,000) barrels per day. Everything runs through that one narrow sea lane.

India imports more than eighty-five percent (85%) of the oil it needs from outside. So when global oil prices go up, India feels the pain immediately and deeply. Crude oil prices have already risen by around ten percent (10%) since the US started moving its military forces into the region.

Now analysts are warning of much worse. If Iran’s full oil production of thirty-three lakh barrels per day is disrupted, prices could rise by nine to fifteen percent (9-15%), pushing crude from around seventy dollars ($70) per barrel to seventy-six to eighty-one dollars ($76-81). But the real nightmare scenario is if the Strait of Hormuz gets blocked or even partially disrupted. In that case, experts at Equirus Securities say an extra twenty to forty dollars ($20-40) per barrel could be added just because of fear and uncertainty — this is called a geopolitical premium. That could push crude prices all the way to ninety-five to one hundred and ten dollars ($95-110) per barrel.

What does this mean for the ordinary Indian? Higher crude prices mean higher petrol and diesel prices. Higher fuel prices mean transport becomes expensive. When transport becomes expensive, the price of vegetables, groceries, medicines — everything that moves on a truck or a van — goes up. Inflation rises. The rupee weakens because India needs more US dollars to buy the same amount of oil. The government may then be forced to reduce fuel taxes or increase subsidies to protect people, which puts pressure on the country’s finances.

India may also have no choice but to go back to buying more Russian oil — which is cheaper but watched very closely and questioned by Western countries, creating its own diplomatic complications.

One war, one strait, one dead Supreme Leader. And the ripple reaches straight into your kitchen, your fuel tank, and your monthly budget.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.