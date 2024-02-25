Home

Khurja Junction Among 10 Uttar Pradesh Railway Stations To Be Renovated Under Amrit Bharat

Khurja is less than an hour's drive from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area where the Noida International Airport is being developed.

Khurja is known for its pottery and ceramic works. (File)

Amrit Bharat: As a part of the ‘Amrit Bharat’ scheme, the Khurja Junction station is among 10 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh set for redevelopment, informed the officials privy to the project.

Along with Khurja, other railway stations will be renovated. These stations include Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chunar, Manikpur, Govindpuri, Kanpur’s Anwarganj, Mainpuri, Shikohabad, and Firozabad, all under the Prayagraj Division of the North Central Railway, said the officials adding that these stations will be equipped with airport-like facilities such as lounges, space for small business meetings and free WiFi for passengers among others.

Known for its pottery and ceramic works, Khurja, in the Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh, is less than an hour’s drive from Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar area where the Noida International Airport is being developed and is expected to see commercial operations by the end of this year.

Separately, work is underway to link the Noida airport with the Chola Railway Station in Bulandshahr to provide improved transport connectivity in the region, while plans for RRTS and metro rail connectivity are also in the offing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various railway schemes under the Prayagraj division. These include the laying of foundation stone of 11 bridges and the inauguration of 54 bridges, a senior officer said.

“Under ‘Amrit Bharat’, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chunar, Manikpur, Govindpuri, Khurja, Kanpur’s Anwarganj, Mainpuri, Shikohabad and Firozabad stations of the division will be developed. Along with modernising these stations, passenger facilities will also be increased here and passenger management will be further improved,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Prayagraj Division) Himanshu Shukla said adding that a target has been set to complete the work at all the stations by the end of this year.

“The stations will be equipped with various facilities in a phased manner. The security system will be further strengthened by strengthening the parking system here,” said Shukla.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2023 for the development of railway stations. Currently, the scheme envisages taking up 1,275 stations for modernisation across the country.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will also focus on the development of stations continuously with a long-term approach. It involves the preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations, according to an official statement.

The facilities include improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift and escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

