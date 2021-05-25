Chennai: In order to signify its new business strategy of providing mobility solutions rather than production of vehicles, the Indian subsidiary of Kia Corporation has got a new name — Kia India Private Ltd. Earlier, the Indian company was called Kia Motors India. Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 90 Trains; Flight Operations at Odisha, Bengal Likely to be Hit Due to Cyclone Yaas | Full List

According to Kia India, the name change symbolises it becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long-range of sustainable mobility solutions.

The company has changed its logo and name at its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and will carry out the same at its dealerships in a phase-wise manner.

In over one-and-a-half years of sales operations in India, Kia India has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figures in the country.

“This is a proud and historic moment for us as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously,” said Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia India.

Till date, Kia India has launched three vehicles for the Indian market – Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.