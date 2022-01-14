New Delhi: It is a good day for all car lovers. Kia is all set to open the booking for its new car, Kia Carens, today on January 14, 2022. This car is for the people who like a stylish and feature-laden car under an affordable price range. This is the fourth car to be launched by Kia in India. For people with a medium budget, this car is a complete package.Also Read - KIA's answer to the GT86 being readied

How To Book Kia Carens?

Customers can directly book the car on Kia’s official website. They can also book it on the authorised Kia dealers across the country. Online buyers can go to https://www.kia.com/in/buy/pre-booking.html and book the car. Also Read - OnCars India Buzz: December 18, 2011

Kia Carens: Check Price Range, Other Features Here

The price range of this car in India may be fixed at Rs 13 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, according to jagran.com. The company, however, has not officially, announced its price.

The car was launched globally on December 16, 2021.

After Seltos, Carnival and Sonnet, this is the fourth Kia car to be launched in India.

Kia Carens will be launched in 5 different variants in India. These are Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

Kia Carens: Check Complete Features Here