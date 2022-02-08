New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma And Cricketer Virat Kohli, or King Kohli as he is fondly called, have invested in the plant-based meat brand, Blue Tribe Foods. The couple will be the brand ambassador of the company, according to a report by Moneycontrol. With this, the couple has entered the long list of celebrities who are actively investing in other businesses.Also Read - Virat Kohli Made Transition From U-19 Cricket to International Circuit, Unmukt Chand Could Not - Nikhil Chopra Explains Why

Sharma and Kohli have been active advocates of plant-based meat products. Before investing in the food company, Kohli had also invested in insurance technology companies as well as fashion brands.

According to media reports, Blue Tribe believes that one kilogram of plant-based meat saves around 6.9 kg of carbon dioxide, 1,800 litres of water and innocent life. The company has a wide range of products from momos to nuggets and sausages.

Growing Trend Of Plant-Based Meat

Sharma and Kohli is not the first couple to invest in any plant-based meat startup. As per a report by Mint, Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh had also announced their plant-based meat venture Imagine Meats, in 2020.

The report further stated that the FMCG giant, ITC Ltd., is also planning to launch a plant-based meat product initiative. The company is reportedly taking the step due to the growing demand for these products.

Kohli Mindful Of Carbon Footprint

Kohli was quoted in the report as saying that he is very mindful of the carbon footprint left behind by the food he consumes. He also added that decreasing the dependence on meat can have big positive impacts on the planet and the environment.

Anushka Sharma also said that the couple has adopted a complete meat-free lifestyle. Sharma also added that she hoped people would understand the need for a plant-based meat diet and help save the planet.