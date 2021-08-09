New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has an important update for Kisan Credit Card users or farmers who are seeking to apply for KCC review online. With an aim to make sure that farmers don’t need to rush to the nearest branch, SBI has started an online service to facilitate KCC Review.Also Read - Tamil Actor Meera Mithun Booked For Using Casteist Slur In Video Against Scheduled Caste

“Empowering farmers by facilitating KCC Review feature on YONO Krishi platform! SBI farmer customers can now apply for KCC review without visiting the branch,” SBI tweeted. Also Read - PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: BIG Update For West Bengal's 70 Lakh Beneficiaries. Read Details

Kisan Credit Card Apply Online SBI

State Bank of India says review KCC account from the farms, SBI tweeted.

Farmers can review their Kisan Credit Card accounts with SBI online with out requiring to the visit the branch.

Farmers, who have Kisan Credit Card accounts with State Bank of India, need to download SBI YONO app.

Once you downloaded the app, you need to log in at https://www.sbiyono.sbi/index.html

After that go to YONO Krishi.

Subsequently, go to Khata.

You need to go to KCC Review section.

Click on Apply.

SBI Tweet Also Read - Kriti Sanon’s Weight Loss Journey: Losing 15 Kilos Was a Challenge For Chubby Sanon